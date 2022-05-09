UK police end suspicious vehicle alert in Westminster

LONDON, May 9 (Reuters) - British police on Monday said they were standing down an investigation into a suspicious vehicle in Westminster, having earlier carried out two controlled explosions near parliament and Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office.

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, David Milliken and Elizabeth Piper, writing by Alistair Smout; editing by Michael Holden

