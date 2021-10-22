Skip to main content

United Kingdom

UK police investigating 2017 Manchester attack arrest a man

1 minute read

Candles burn with the names of the dead during the first anniversary of the Manchester Arena bombing, in Manchester, Britain, May 22, 2018. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

LONDON, Oct 22 (Reuters) - British police investigating the 2017 Manchester Arena suicide bombing attack arrested a man on Friday on suspicion of a terror offence, Greater Manchester Police said.

The 24 year-old man was arrested as he returned to Britain via Manchester Airport on suspicion of engaging in the preparation of acts of terrorism/assisting others in acts of preparation, the police force said in a statement.

The man was from Manchester, the statement said.

Twenty-two people, including seven children, died in the attack on crowds at a concert in the venue by U.S. singer Ariana Grande.

On Thursday, Ismail Abedi, the 28 year-old brother of Salman Abedi who carried out the attack, failed to appear at a public inquiry into the bombing.

Another brother, Hashem Abedi, was found guilty of murder and jailed for at least 55 years in August 2020 for helping Salman plan the attack

The brothers were born to Libyan parents who emigrated to Britain during the rule of Muammar Gaddafi.

Reporting by William James Writing by William Schomberg; editing by James Davey

