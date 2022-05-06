UK police investigating Labour leader Starmer over lockdown rule-breach

Britain's Labour leader Keir Starmer speaks to the media at an event celebrating the results of the 2022 local elections in Carlisle, Britain May 6, 2022. REUTERS/Scott Heppell

LONDON, May 6 (Reuters) - British police said on Friday they were investigating a potential breach of COVID-19 rules in a 2021 gathering attended by Labour leader Keir Starmer, in light of "significant new information" they had received.

The local Durham police confirmed the investigation in a statement.

