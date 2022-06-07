UK police reopen roads in Westminster after dealing with suspicious package
LONDON, June 7 (Reuters) - Police in London on Tuesday said road closures and cordons had been lifted in Westminster, Britain's political district around parliament, after dealing with a suspicious package.
Police were called earlier on Tuesday to investigate a suspicious package found at Parliament Street, London's Metropolitan Police said.
"The item was found to be non suspicious," City of Westminster Police said in a tweet.
