Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street to attend a cabinet meeting at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) in London, Britain November 10, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - British police said they had lifted a cordon set up briefly on Wednesday near Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Downing Street office after officers saw an undisclosed item discarded nearby.

"The item has been assessed and is not suspicious," police said on Twitter.

Reporting by Michael Holden, editing by William James

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.