UK police briefly evacuate London's Trafalgar Square over suspect car

A police vehicle removes a car following a security incident near Trafalgar Square, as Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations continue, in London, Britain, June 4, 2022. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON, June 4 (Reuters) - British police on Saturday briefly evacuated London's Trafalgar Square, close to where celebrations are to be held later to mark Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee, after reports of a suspicious vehicle but said the security alert had concluded.

"This was investigated and after police took action we have no further concern. This was not terrorism-related," police said on Twitter.

A police spokesman said earlier lots of checks were being carried out in the area, a short distance from where a concert is to be staged outside Buckingham Palace later in the day. read more

Reporting by Michael Holden Editing by Mark Heinrich

