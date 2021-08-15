Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United Kingdom

UK police to vet social media of gun licence applicants after Plymouth shooting- newspaper

1 minute read

Aug 15 (Reuters) - British police will be required to check the social media profiles of firearm licence applicants under new rules following the Plymouth mass shooting in England, The Times newspaper reported.

In the autumn, the British government will publish new statutory guidance outlining how police forces handle firearm licence applications. It will include the requirement to check social media, the newspaper said.

A man shot dead five people in the southern English city of Plymouth on Thursday in a rare British mass shooting. He then turned his gun on himself after killing the five victims. read more

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · 5:43 PM UTC

Britain says Taliban should not be recognised as Afghan government

Nobody should bilaterally recognise the Taliban as the government of Afghanistan, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday, adding it was clear that there would be a new administration in the country very shortly.

United Kingdom
UK reports 26,750 further COVID-19 cases, 61 more deaths
United Kingdom
British Airways not currently using Afghanistan airspace
United Kingdom
All 16-, 17-year-olds in England to be offered first COVID vaccine dose by Aug. 23
United Kingdom
UK PM Boris Johnson intervenes over visas for Afghan students -The Guardian