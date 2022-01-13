United Kingdom
UK politicians to be warned of Chinese spying threat - The Sun
1 minute read
LONDON, Jan 13 (Reuters) - British politicians are to be told about the espionage threat from China, including a warning that a Chinese national has been attempting to influence them, the Sun newspaper reported on Thursday.
A security source told the newspaper that an announcement is imminent following months of investigation.
Reporting by Michael Holden, Writing by Andrew MacAskill, Editing by Alistair Smout
