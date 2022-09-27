UK postal workers union calls for 19 days of strikes against Royal Mail















LONDON, Sept 27 (Reuters) - A workers union representing postal workers in the UK said on Tuesday that it has called for a further 19 days of strike against Royal Mail (RMG.L), the latest in an escalating standoff between the union and the company.

The planned strikes would be spread across October and November, the Communication Workers Union said.

Reporting by Muvija M Editing by Chris Reese











