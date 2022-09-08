UK power price cap will cut inflation peak by 5 points, Truss says

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

New British Prime Minister Liz Truss delivers a speech outside Number 10 Downing Street, in London, Britain September 6, 2022. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - A new price cap on power bills will cut the peak of inflation by as much as a five percentage points, Britain's new Prime Minister Liz Truss said on Thursday.

"This intervention is expected to curb inflation by up to five percentage points, bringing a reduction in the cost of servicing government debt," Truss told parliament.

($1 = 0.8675 pounds)

Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Kate Holton

