UK predicts increasingly brutal approach from Russia's Putin - LBC

UK predicts increasingly brutal approach from Russia's Putin

British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace leaves a television studio in central London, Britain, February 25, 2022. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON, March 2 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine will become more brutal, British defence minister Ben Wallace said on Wednesday.

"Anyone who thinks logically would not do what he (Putin) is doing, so we are going to see ... his brutality increase," Wallace told LBC radio.

"He doesn't get his way, he surrounds cities, he ruthlessly bombards them at night ... and he will then eventually try and break them and move into the cities."

Reporting by William James, editing by Elizabeth Piper

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

