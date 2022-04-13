Skip to main content
Skip to floating mini video
Reuters home

UK prime minister Boris Johnson could get three more fines over lockdown breaches -The Guardian

1 minute read

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson walks outside Downing Street after attending a news conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Downing Street, London, Britain, April 8, 2022. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

April 13 (Reuters) - UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing another three more potential fines for lockdown breaches, The Guardian reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

Johnson is likely to receive more fines for events that have not yet been fully investigated by police, the report added.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Baranjot Kaur in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.