UK producer price data delayed until Jan. 25 after checks















LONDON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Britain's official statistics office said on Wednesday it would delay publication of producer price inflation data for November and December until Jan. 25 after it investigated the reliability of some of the prices used in the figures.

The data had been due to be released on Jan. 18 but would now be published a week later, at 0700 GMT, along with an updated back series.

