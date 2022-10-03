UK to propose asylum ban on Channel migrants -The Times















Oct 3 (Reuters) - UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman will announce a law on Tuesday that would ban claiming asylum for migrants who cross the English Channel, The Times reported.

Suella, in her speech to the Conservative Party conference, will set out proposals for a bill on illegal immigration that goes further than existing legislation, the report said, adding that the law is designed to create a blanket ban on anyone who enters the UK illegally, including by small boat across the Channel, from claiming refuge.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.