UK proposes new border controls to address security, ease flow of trade
LONDON, April 5 (Reuters) - Britain on Wednesday published draft proposals on new border controls that call for greater protection from bio-security threats and fewer checks on some types of imports to ease the flow of trade.
"The publication of our draft Border Target Operating Model is a huge step forward for the safety, security and efficiency of our borders," Lucy Neville-Rolfe, minister of state at the Cabinet Office, said.
"Our proposals strike a balance between giving consumers and businesses confidence while reducing the costs and friction for businesses, which in turn will help to grow the economy."
