UK prosecutor authorises terrorism charges against Islamic State suspect

LONDON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - British prosecutors have authorised terrorism charges against a man, 38-year-old Aine Davis, who has returned to Britain from Turkey where he had been held in prison.

The BBC have reported that Davis is accused of being part of an Islamic State (IS) cell that murdered hostages. The group of four men, who were with ISIS in Syria, was nicknamed "The Beatles" by hostages because of their British accents.

"Mr Davis, 38, has been charged with terrorism offences and possession of a firearm for a purpose connected with terrorism," the Crown Prosecution Service said.

