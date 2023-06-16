UK prosecutors authorise sexual offence charges against ex-police watchdog chief















LONDON, June 16 (Reuters) - British prosecutors have authorised sexual offences charges against Michael Lockwood, the former director general of the Independent Office for Police Conduct, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said on Friday.

The charges authorised against Lockwood, 64, are six counts of indecent assault and three offences of rape against a girl under the age of 16, alleged to have been committed during the 1980s, the CPS said.

Reporting by William James, writing by Sachin Ravikumar











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.