UK pub group Mitchells & Butlers warns of higher energy costs next year















Sept 29 (Reuters) - British restaurant and pub operator Mitchells & Butlers (MAB.L) said on Thursday soaring costs squeezed its margins, after flagging a further increase in energy and utility costs.

Energy and utility costs have risen to roughly 150 million pounds this financial year from 80 million pounds in 2019 and could rise further next year, it said in a statement.

The company, which has about 1,700 restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom, said like-for-like sales were up 1.5% for the fourth-quarter ended Sept. 24, against 2019 levels.

Reporting by Amna Karimi in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil











