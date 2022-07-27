1 minute read
UK pub operator Marston's posts lower sales as consumers spend less
July 27 (Reuters) - British pub group Marston's (MARS.L) said on Wednesday its sales for 42 weeks was lower compared with pre-pandemic levels, as consumers spent less and recent hot weather kept people indoors.
Marston's, which operates about 1,500 pubs, breweries and inns across the UK, said total like-for-like sales for the 42-week period to July 23 was down 2% compared with the corresponding period in the pre-pandemic 2019 fiscal.
Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V
