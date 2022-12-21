UK public borrowing hits record 22 billion pounds in November
LONDON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - British public-sector net borrowing, excluding state-controlled banks, totalled 22.017 billion pounds ($26.76 billion) in November, figures from the Office for National Statistics showed on Wednesday.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast borrowing of 13.0 billion pounds for the month.
($1 = 0.8227 pounds)
Reporting by David Milliken; editing by James Davey
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.