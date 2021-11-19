UK public borrowing totals 18.8 billion pounds in Oct

People walk past the Bank of England during morning rush hour, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in London, Britain, July 29, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/File Photo

LONDON, Nov 19 (Reuters) - British public sector net borrowing, excluding state banks, totalled 18.799 billion pounds ($25.38 billion) in October, official figures showed on Friday, above economists' average forecast in a Reuters poll of 13.8 billion pounds.

The public sector net cash requirement leapt to 61.452 billion pounds in October from 6.061 billion pounds in September, driven by an expansion of the Bank of England's Term Funding Scheme to support lending.

($1 = 0.7408 pounds)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by David Milliken, Editing by Paul Sandle

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.