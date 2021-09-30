Skip to main content

United Kingdom

UK public contractors must commit to 2050 net zero target

1 minute read

An exhaust pipe is seen as a vehicle sitting in traffic approaches the Blackwall Tunnel, in London, Britain, November 18, 2020. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

LONDON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - All companies bidding for contracts from the British government worth more than 5 million pounds a year must commit to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050, it said on Thursday.

The government said Britain, which will host the COP26 climate conference later this year, would become the first country in the world to set such a target.

"Government spends 290 billion pounds ($397 billion) a year on procurement and it's right that we use this spending power to green the economy," Steve Barclay, minister for the cabinet office, said.

($1 = 0.7311 pounds)

Reporting by Kate Holton and Sarah Young, Editing by Paul Sandle

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · 1:46 PM UTC

Unprecedented demand keeps some British gas stations dry

British gas stations are still seeing unprecedented demand with more than a quarter of pumps still dry as the fuel crisis cut road traffic volumes to the lowest level since the COVID-19 lockdowns ended two months ago.

United Kingdom
British policeman jailed for life for murder and rape of Sarah Everard
United Kingdom
Imminent UK border changes could add to trucker problems, industry group says
United Kingdom
Public inquiry into London Grenfell fire turned into play
United Kingdom
British Museum accepts Nigerian artist's gift but keeps looted bronzes