UK public inflation expectations eased in March -Citi/YouGov















LONDON, April 3 (Reuters) - The British public's expectations for inflation over the coming year and five to 10 years eased in March, U.S. bank Citi said after publishing a monthly survey conducted by market research company YouGov.

Citi said public expectations for inflation in 12 months' time eased to 5.4%, down from 5.6% in February, while expectations for the longer term slipped to 3.7% from 3.8%.

Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Tom Hogue











