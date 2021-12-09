UK public inflation expectations fall to lowest since May: BofA survey

Two women walk down Regent Street, one of London's main shopping streets, January 17, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

LONDON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Long-term inflation expectations among members of the British public fell in recent weeks to the lowest level since May, a survey showed on Thursday.

Inflation expectations in five years' time fell to around 3.6% after peaking at around 4.4% in September, according to the survey of consumers from BofA Global Research.

The report, based on responses given before Wednesday's announcement of renewed COVID-19 restrictions in England, showed a record 45% of Britons expect life "never" to return to normal after the pandemic.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Andy Bruce Editing by William Schomberg

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.