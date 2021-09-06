Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United Kingdom

UK public inflation expectations hold steady in August: Citi/YouGov

1 minute read

Two women walk down Regent Street, one of London's main shopping streets, January 17, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs/File Photo

LONDON, Sept 6 (Reuters) - British households' predictions for inflation were little changed last month, according to a survey on Monday that will likely reassure Bank of England officials that expectations of higher prices are not becoming entrenched.

U.S. bank Citi and pollsters YouGov said expectations for inflation over the coming 12 months were unchanged from July at 3.1% in August.

Long-term inflation expectations inched up to 3.5% in August from 3.4% in July, the report showed.

Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by William James

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · 1:39 PM UTC

Ireland expects UK to extend Brexit grace periods - Varadkar

Ireland expects Britain to announce further extensions to post-Brexit grace periods on goods imports into both Northern Ireland and into the rest of the United Kingdom, Irish deputy prime minister Leo Varadkar said on Monday.

United Kingdom
UK construction firms hit again by supply squeeze, prices jump - PMI
United Kingdom
Britain shows off Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier to anxious Japan
United Kingdom
UK PM Johnson, senior ministers plan U.S. visits, The Telegraph reports
United Kingdom
Britain looking carefully at suicides among Afghan veterans