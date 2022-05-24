UK rail staff vote for strikes across network, union says

LONDON, May 24 (Reuters) - Railway workers have voted in favour of strike action across Britain's rail network, their union said on Tuesday.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) said staff working for Network Rail, the owner and infrastructure manager of most of the rail network in Britain, and private companies running services had backed walkouts or action short of a strike.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Michael Holden

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.