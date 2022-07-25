UK rail union announces August strikes across 7 companies

The LNER Inverness to London train makes its way through the Drumochter Pass, Scotland, Britain January 14, 2020. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

LONDON, July 25 (Reuters) - The Transport Salaried Staffs' Association (TSSA), a British rail union, on Monday announced strike action across seven train operating companies that will take place on Aug. 18 and Aug. 20.

The strike affects Avanti West Coast, c2c, East Midlands Railway, CrossCountry, Great Western Railway, LNER, and Southeastern, TSSA said in a statement.

"We've been warning of a Summer of discontent across our railways for months, and sadly it is an ever-closer reality," Manuel Cortes, TSSA general secretary, said.

Reporting by Andy Bruce Editing by Chris Reese

