UK rail union suspends strike on Sept 15-17 after death of Queen Elizabeth
LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - British trade union RMT said on Thursday they had suspended strike action scheduled for Sept. 15 and 17, saying they will join the nation in paying respects to Queen Elizabeth following the monarch's death.
"We express our deepest condolences to her family, friends and the country," the RMT (National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers) said in a tweet.
