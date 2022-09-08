UK rail union suspends strike on Sept 15-17 after death of Queen Elizabeth

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Britain's Queen Elizabeth proceeds through the Royal Gallery before the Queen's Speech during the State Opening of Parliament at the Palace of Westminster in London, Britain October 14, 2019. Leon Neal/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - British trade union RMT said on Thursday they had suspended strike action scheduled for Sept. 15 and 17, saying they will join the nation in paying respects to Queen Elizabeth following the monarch's death.

"We express our deepest condolences to her family, friends and the country," the RMT (National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers) said in a tweet.

Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar and Farouq Suleiman; editing by William James

