UK rail workers around Liverpool vote to accept 7.1% pay deal
LONDON, June 22 (Reuters) - Employees on the British train network around Liverpool have voted to accepted a 7.1% pay deal, a union said on Wednesday, after the first day of massive strikes across the region over pay.
"What this clearly shows is our union, and sister unions, are in no way a block on finding the solutions needed to avoid a summer of discontent on the railways," Transport Salaried Staff's Association's General Secretar Manuel Cortes said in a statement, on the Merseyrail deal.
Reporting by Muvija M; Editing by Kate Holton
