LONDON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - British railway workers will carry out fresh 48-hour strikes in December and January, a trade union said on Tuesday, after talks with employers collapsed without reaching a resolution to a months-long dispute over pay.

Reporting by Farouq Suleiman and Muvija M, editing by Kylie MacLellan and Sachin Ravikumar











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.