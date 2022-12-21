UK rail workers at three train operators to walk out after Christmas

A train travels towards Central London from Clapham Junction station during a heavily reduced railway service, amid an ongoing rail worker strike over pay and terms, in London, Britain, December 14, 2022. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/File Photo

LONDON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - British rail workers at three train operators will take strike action between Dec. 26-29 in a dispute over pay and job security, disrupting rail services in central and southwest England, a union said on Wednesday.

Rail workers from CrossCountry, Great Western Railway and West Midlands Trains will each strike for 24 hours, the TSSA union said, adding to a winter of industrial action in Britain.

Reporting by Farouq Suleiman, writing by Sachin Ravikumar, editing by Paul Sandle

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next / Editor's Picks