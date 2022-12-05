UK rail workers union announces plans for new strikes over Christmas

[1/3] A chain and lock are seen on temporary closure barriers as rail workers in Britain strike over pay and terms, at Waterloo Station in London, Britain, August 18, 2022. REUTERS/Toby Melville















LONDON, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Britain's RMT union said on Monday that it would put a new pay offer to its members as they announced plans for further strikes over the Christmas period as part of a long-running dispute over pay.

The union said it plans to go on strike on Dec. 24-27 after talks with train operators and Network Rail - which owns and maintains train infrastructure - ended without a resolution.

"I am sure the travelling public will be really disappointed and irritated and angry," RMT General Secretary Mick Lynch said at a press conference.

But he said the current offer is "extremely detrimental" to his members.

