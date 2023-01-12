UK rail companies, union say working jointly on revised pay offer















LONDON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - British trade union RMT and rail companies said on Thursday they were working jointly towards a revised offer for rail workers, in the first signs of a thaw in a long-running pay dispute that has led to months of disruptive transport strikes.

"We have had detailed discussions and we are working jointly towards a revised offer," the RMT and the Rail Delivery Group, which represents rail companies, said.

"Both parties have agreed to continue discussions over the next few days."

Sporadic rail strikes by tens of thousands of workers since last summer have heaped pressure on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to do more to resolve the pay dispute and limit disruption.

Hundreds of thousands of workers across sectors from ambulance staff and nurses to teachers and postal workers have been striking across Britain over pay demands, against a backdrop of double-digit inflation.

Separately, the Rail Delivery Group has offered the ASLEF train drivers' union an improved pay offer in a bid to end their labour dispute, the group said last week.

