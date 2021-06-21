UK records 10,633 new COVID-19 cases

A COVID marshal patrols, amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Bournemouth, Britain, March 30, 2021. REUTERS/Paul Childs/File Photo

LONDON, June 21 (Reuters) - The United Kingdom recorded 10,633 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, up from the 9,284 the day before, the government said in its daily statistical update.

A further five people died within 28 days of testing positive for the virus, compared with six on Sunday.

The official data also showed that 81.9% of all adults have had a first COVID-19 vaccine while 59.7% have had both doses.

Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Alistair Smout

