People queue outside a mass vaccination centre for those aged 18 and over at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in London, Britain, June 20, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON, June 22 (Reuters) - Britain reported on Tuesday 11,625 new COVID-19 cases and 27 deaths within 28 days of a positive test, official government data showed.

That compared to 10,633 cases and 5 deaths reported a day earlier.

Reporting by Andrew MacAskill; editing by William James

