UK records 121 COVID-19 deaths, 30,301 new cases

1 minute read

People walk along the South Bank, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in London, Britain, August 7, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON, Oct 2 (Reuters) - The United Kingdom recorded a further 121 daily COVID-19 deaths and 30,301 new cases on Saturday, both slight falls from the previous day's tallies of 127 and 35,577 respectively, official data showed.

Cases in the last seven days were up 3.1% on the week before while daily fatalities of people who had tested positive for COVID-19 within the last 28 days were down 17%.

Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Catherine Evans

