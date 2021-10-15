United Kingdom
UK records 145 more COVID-19 deaths
LONDON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Britain recorded 145 more deaths from COVID-19 on Friday, taking the total number of fatalities within 28 days of a positive test to 138,379, official figures showed.
Some 44,932 new positive tests for COVID-19 were reported, down slightly from 45,066 reported on Thursday. The number of new cases in the past seven days rose to 281,042, up more than 11% from a week earlier.
