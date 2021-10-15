UK records 145 more COVID-19 deaths

A medical worker prepares an injection with a dose of Astra Zeneca coronavirus vaccine, at a vaccination centre in Baitul Futuh Mosque, amid the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in London, Britain, March 28, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/File Photo

LONDON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Britain recorded 145 more deaths from COVID-19 on Friday, taking the total number of fatalities within 28 days of a positive test to 138,379, official figures showed.

Some 44,932 new positive tests for COVID-19 were reported, down slightly from 45,066 reported on Thursday. The number of new cases in the past seven days rose to 281,042, up more than 11% from a week earlier.

Reporting by David Milliken

