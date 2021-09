Medical workers move a patient between ambulances outside of the Royal London Hospital amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, London, Britain, January 27, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

LONDON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Britain recorded 147 new deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test, down from 167 on Thursday, government statistics showed on Friday.

There were 37,622 new cases of the virus, compared with 38,013 on Thursday, the figures showed.

Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by Michael Holden

