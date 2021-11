Pedestrians cross an intersection in the city centre, as the state of New South Wales surpasses the 90 percent double-dose coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination target for its population aged 16 and over, in Sydney, Australia, November 9, 2021. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

LONDON, Nov 13 (Reuters) - The United Kingdom recorded 157 deaths from COVID-19 and a further 38,351 cases on Saturday, official data showed.

On a seven-day measure, cases edged up 0.4% on the week before while deaths of people who had tested positive for the disease within 28 days were down 7.9%.

Reporting by Kate Holton Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.