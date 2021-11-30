United Kingdom
UK records 159 new COVID-19 deaths and 39,716 cases

LONDON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Britain recorded 39,716 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and a further 159 deaths within 28 days of testing positive for the disease, official figures showed.
The number of cases over the past week stands at 300,554 - 1% more than the week before - while 832 people died over the past week, 14.9% fewer than a week earlier.
Reporting by David Milliken, Editing by Timothy Heritage
