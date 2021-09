A worker sanitises a sign at the International arrivals area of Terminal 5 in London's Heathrow Airport, Britain, August 2, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/File Photo

LONDON, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Britain recorded 164 daily COVID-19 deaths and 30,144 new cases on Saturday, official data showed.

The new data meant deaths in the last seven days were up 2% on the week before, while cases continued to fall, down 20.4% on the week before.

Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Edmund Blair

