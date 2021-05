A worker walks past coronavirus disease (COVID-19) mobile testing vehicles parked at a depot in London, Britain, May 3, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Britain reported 1,649 new COVID-19 infections on Monday, and one new death within 28 days of a positive test.

Monday is a public holiday in Britain, which has in the past affected the numbers reported.

Vaccination data showed 34,588,600 people had received their first dose.

