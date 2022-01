A person wearing a protective face mask is seen reflected in a store window, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in St Albans, Britain, January 4, 2022. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

LONDON, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Britain reported 179,756 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday and 231 more deaths within 28 days of a positive test, official data showed.

The figures compared to 194,747 cases and 334 deaths reported on Wednesday.

Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by William James

