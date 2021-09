People wearing protective face masks exit a London Underground station, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in London, Britain, July 26, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Britain recorded a further 201 daily deaths from COVID-19 and 30,597 new cases on Wednesday, official data showed.

In the last seven days the number of people dying within 28 days of a positive COVID test was up 4.4% on the week before. Weekly case numbers have started to fall, down 18.4%.

Reporting by Kate Holton, Editing by Alistair Smout

