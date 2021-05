NHS workers are seen next to a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) mobile testing unit in Tower Hamlets, London, Britain, May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Britain recorded 2,412 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, a rise of more than 400 from the day before, with another seven deaths within 28 days of a positive test for the coronavirus.

The data also showed 36.81 million people had received the first dose of a vaccine, while 20.55 million have now had both shots.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.