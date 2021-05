A medical worker takes a swab sample following a spike in cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) to visitors of a pub in Stone, Britain, July 29, 2020. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Britain recorded 2,439 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, and said there had been three deaths within 28 days of a positive test.

The government figures also showed 38,070,038 people had received their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

