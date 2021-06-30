Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
UK records 26,068 new daily COVID cases, highest since Jan. 29

Students Sophie Langford, Emily Campbell and Tamzida Begun walk to the mass vaccine centre at Liverpool Pier Head that is offering walk in visits for the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine in Liverpool, Britain, June 23, 2021. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

LONDON, June 30 (Reuters) - The United Kingdom recorded a further 26,068 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, the highest daily figure since January 29, and 14 deaths, official data showed.

Daily cases have been rising for more than a month, but fatalities have remained low, with scientists saying the rapid vaccine rollout has weakened the link between infections and deaths. The UK recorded 20,479 cases the day before.

The data showed that 84.9% of adults have had a first vaccine while 62.4% have had both.

Reporting by Kate Holton. Editing by Andrew MacAskill

