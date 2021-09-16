Skip to main content

United Kingdom

UK records 26,911 new COVID cases, 158 deaths

People walk along the South Bank, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in London, Britain, August 7, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Britain reported 26,911 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday and 158 more deaths within 28 days of a positive test, official data showed.

The figures compared to 30,597 cases and 201 deaths recorded on Wednesday.

However, the government said the latest figures did not include statistics from Scotland due to a technical issue which had affected the availability of data.

Reporting by Michael Holden

