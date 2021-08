A person walks past a testing centre amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in the Shoreditch area of London, Britain, 18 May 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/Files

LONDON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - The United Kingdom reported a further 28,438 daily cases of COVID-19, up from the 26,750 recorded on Sunday, and 26 deaths, official data showed.

Cases in the last seven days were up around 5% on the week before, the data showed. The weekly figure for fatalities, recorded within 28 days of a positive test, was up 1.6%.

Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by William James

