A shopper wearing a protective face mask walks on Oxford Street, as rules on wearing face coverings in some settings in England are relaxed, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in London, Britain, January 27, 2022. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON, Jan 27 (Reuters) - The United Kingdom has recorded 338 deaths and 96,871 new cases of COVID-19, according to its official daily data.

On a seven day basis, cases are down 2.2% on the week before, and deaths are down 1.1%.

Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Alistair Smout

